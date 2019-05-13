10pm News Replay, Sunday May 12

Home
Water seeps into house, DPW short on workers
BATON ROUGE - Weather conditions in the last couple of days have some homeowners worried. Sharon Bell contacted 2 On Your Side after her home...
Tenant says landlord ignored water leak, resulting in moldy mess
PRAIRIEVILLE - Donna Winstead has been living in...
Widow's benefits taken away, woman told she has to pay it all back
BATON ROUGE - One woman says it's a...
Aqua dams deployed in Bayou Sorrel as water continues to rise
BAYOU SORREL- As stormy skies cleared their way for a beautiful Mothers’ Day, water levels in one Iberville Parish community are continuing to rise. "What...
50 trombones given out to honor slain Parkland student
PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) - Fifty special trombones have...
No air quality concerns detected after Texas barge collision
BAYPORT, Texas (AP) - Officials say air monitoring...
Drying Commences Into Monday
THE FORECAST: Tonight and Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies tonight, as high pressure begins to approach the area from the north. Temperatures will be dropping into...
Heavy rain and flash flooding likely through Saturday night
As latest radar trends confirm, the...
Recent rain keeps area prone to flooding through weekend
The forecast for unsettled weather continues while timing...
LSU Softball will host NCAA Regional as No. 10 Overall Seed
BATON ROUGE- It was announced today that the LSU softball team has been selected as the No. 10 overall seed for the 2019 NCAA Softball Championships....
LSU claims first SEC outdoor championship since 1990
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- The LSU men’s track and...
LSU avoids sweep with 3-2 win over Hogz
FAYETTEVILLE - The 17th ranked LSU Tigers avoided...
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for May 10, 2019.
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for May...
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for May...
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
10pm News Replay, Sunday May 12
