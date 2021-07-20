10pm News Replay, Monday Jul 19

Home
Rain brings heavy flooding to parts of St. Tammany parish
MANDEVILLE, La.- West St. Tammany Parish communities received up to 11 inches of rain flooding homes and stranding drivers in their cars early Tuesday morning. ...
Man found shot dead outside his car on Chippewa Street overnight
BATON ROUGE - A man was found shot...
Water to be pumped from park canal where child disappeared
MARRERO, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana prepared...
Weather
Tuesday Morning Forecast: Heavy downpours could cause minor flooding
Some areas have already seen an estimated 3 inches of rain this morning and more is on the way. CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE ...
NOAA expects La Nina to develop by fall or winter
While the top line of a La Niña...
Monday Evening Forecast: even wetter to start the week
Through Sunday (July 18), 2021 has been the...
Sports
SEC commissioner says games won't be rescheduled over COVID this fall
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said Monday that the conference will not reschedule games because of potential coronavirus outbreaks this fall, saying the decision to get vaccinated...
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Dutchtown Griffins
Tons of questions surround Guy Mistretta in his...
Southeastern's latest rebranding effort includes three new logos for all athletic programs
HAMMOND, La. – Southeastern Louisiana University Athletics unveiled...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, July 19, 2021.
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Videos
Community
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health announced Friday that it will host a series of virtual regional meetings in June and July to gather...
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
About Us
Historic veto session interrupted by protesters inside State Capitol Tuesday
Veto override session begins
Blue Origin successfully launches first flight with people on board
SEC Media Days in Alabama
Baton Rouge hospitals begin changing visitation policies amid latest COVID case increase
Sports Video
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Dutchtown Griffins
Southeastern unveils three new logos in latest rebranding effort
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Belaire Bengals
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Madison Prep Chargers
Atlas Strength Shop breaking down societal barriers while lifting heavy stuff