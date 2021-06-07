10pm News Replay, Sunday Jun 6

Home
Residents experience flood flashbacks ahead of weekend weather
BATON ROUGE - Maintenance crews are working before the rain this weekend, clearing canals and drainage ditches. With the May flood still on the minds of...
DOTD: It costs nearly $2k to repair a damaged interstate cable barrier, but it's worth the cost and weekly work
BATON ROUGE - Cable barriers in the middle...
Sen. Cassidy says federal enhanced unemployment benefit needs to go
PORT ALLEN - On a breezy day on...
Shooting at Eunice graduation party kills one, wounds a second
EUNICE - Over the weekend, a graduation party in Eunice took a deadly turn when someone opened fire, killing one person and wounding a second, KATC...
Oldest male chimpanzee in US dies at San Francisco zoo
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The oldest male chimpanzee...
Jeff Bezos will fly to edge of space on first crewed flight of rocket
Jeff Bezos plans to join the first crewed...
Afternoon storms continue, high temps going up
Today and Tonight: We're starting off much more quiet this morning compared to yesterday. There's a chance for a few spotty showers this morning, but most...
Storms diminish tonight, more rain around tomorrow
Tonight: The flash flooding potential is beginning to...
Download the free WBRZ weather app
With active weather expected this weekend, now is...
Sports
Tigers force a winner take all title game after 4-1 win vs Oregon
BATON ROUGE- LSU Baseball forces a game 7 in the Eugene Regional after a 4-1 vs. Oregon on Sunday night. After coming into the game...
Labas' gem propels LSU into regional final against Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. - LSU junior AJ Labas pitched...
Southern eliminated from Austin regional after loss to Fairfield
AUSTIN, Texas – The 2021 Fairfield University Baseball...
Investigations
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, June 4, 2021.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Community
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East Baton Rouge Parish soar to unprecedented rates, officials and community leaders are teaming up to unearth the root...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing...
Final week of legislative session
Sunday Journal: St. Vincent de Paul, back in action
Heavy rain triggers flash flooding in Ascension Parish
Baton Rouge Catholics return to mass
Country music fans flock to Gonzales concert
