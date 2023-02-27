78°
Latest Weather Blog
10pm News Replay, Sunday Feb 26
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ascension Parish deputies looking for three stolen horses and trailer
-
Police looking for missing 42-year-old man last seen Thursday night in downtown...
-
Southern University celebrating 80th annual livestock show
-
Pedestrian hit along Highland Road on Sunday evening
-
Lawmakers looking to make AEDs mandatory at schools and sporting events
Sports Video
-
Liam Dunn throws first pitch at Brusly game, honoring memory of sister...
-
Port Allen Pelicans basketball team soaring toward fourth-straight state title
-
Sample duo leading Scotlandville into playoffs
-
LSU slugger Cade Beloso makes moves to be back for senior season
-
Southeastern's Brennan Stuprich anxious to return in 2023