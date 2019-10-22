10pm News Replay, Monday Oct 21

Home
Resident fears tree poses risk to railroad, property
BATON ROUGE - A dead tree is threatening to fall, and the property owner closest to the tree in question says he's trying to remove the...
School, residential property owner feuding over fence
BAKER - There's a feud between neighbors brewing....
Do you need to move your fence? Argument over servitude coming to close
DENHAM SPRINGS - A letter will soon be...
Hundreds line up looking for job with new medical marijuana grower
BATON ROUGE - More than 200 people lined up in the rain to get a chance at what many of them consider a can't-miss opportunity. ...
'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' final trailer makes it's world premiere during MNF
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - Star Wars fans around...
Police investigate weekend holdup at at Florida Blvd. drugstore
BATON ROUGE - A drugstore at a busy...
Severe Storms likely through the day
THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: Cloudy and stormy through the day today, as a strong cold front and a Gulf disturbance presses through our area...
Strong to Severe Storms Possible Monday
THE FORECAST: Tonight and Tomorrow: Partly cloudy...
Warm Up Continues through the Weekend
THE FORECAST: Tonight and Tomorrow: Mostly...
LSU's Jacoby Stevens named SEC Defensive Player of the Week
BATON ROUGE - LSU safety JaCoby Stevens has been selected as the SEC Defensive player of the week for his performance in the 36-13 win over...
Drew Brees: 'I'm going to practice this week'
NEW ORLEANS – Drew Brees plans to practice...
Bridgewater throws for 2 TDs, surging Saints top Bears 36-25
CHICAGO (AP) - Teddy Bridgewater threw for 281...
Monday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, Oct. 21, 2019.
Friday's Health Report
2 Your Health report for Friday, Oct. 18,...
Wednesday's health report
2 Your Health report for Wednesday, Oct. 16,...
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
