55°
Latest Weather Blog
10pm News Replay, Monday Mar 7
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Father 'relieved' after arrest in daughter's hit-and-run killing
-
Homeowner sues over sewer repair debacle, city responds
-
Bipartisan legislative committee meets Tuesday to uncover truth about Ronald Greene death
-
No end in sight as fuel prices continue to skyrocket
-
High schooler found shot to death in Baton Rouge apartment
Sports Video
-
Report: Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels tranfers to LSU
-
Tyrus Thomas helping coach Liberty to state title run
-
LSU softball senior Shelbi Sunseri had amazing weekend; head coach is making...
-
LSU's Kim Mulkey snubbed for SEC Coach of the Year
-
Southeastern baseball falls to UAB 6-4