10pm News Replay, Saturday Feb 13

LWC continues to tout success as claimants complain to 2 On Your Side
BATON ROUGE - With the week ending, 2 On Your Side has heard from at least 100 claimants since Monday who say they're stuck in limbo...
Overpayment notice sent in error, woman does not owe $15,000 after all
BATON ROUGE - There's a new concern for...
Unemployment issues continue; LWC says backlog is zero
BATON ROUGE - Friday, the Louisiana Workforce Commission...
Mardi Gras parade pops up at children's hospital in BR
BATON ROUGE - Children stuck in the hospital during Mardi Gras season were surprised Saturday evening with a pop-up parade. The procession rolled out...
Three Tiger homers put LSU past Kansas 5-3
BATON ROUGE- Home runs from Ciara Briggs, Amanda...
Historic Spanish Town parade rolls through in reverse for the first time
BATON ROUGE - Due to the pandemic, folks...
THE LATEST: Winter Storm Warning issued for the entire WBRZ viewing area
A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for the entire WBRZ viewing area from midnight tonight through 6 pm Monday. *WINTER STORM WARNING*...
Entering a dreary and chilly stretch, wintry weather possible next week
A round of heavy rain is behind us....
Localized flooding possible with Thursday storms
*AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY* for the shaded area....
Three Tiger homers put LSU past Kansas 5-3
BATON ROUGE- Home runs from Ciara Briggs, Amanda Doyle and Georgia Clark all with home runs tonight for the Tigers as they overcame a 5th inning...
Baton Rouge CC gets first win of February with 98-71 win over Louisiana Community Christian
Searching for their first win of February, the...
Smart throttles Tennessee once again in LSU's double digit win
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Tigers knocked...
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East Baton Rouge Parish soar to unprecedented rates, officials and community leaders are teaming up to unearth the root...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing...
10pm News Replay, Saturday Feb 13
News Video
Mardi Gras parade pops up at children's hospital in BR
Spanish town reverse parade Saturday
Spanish town celebrates with reverse parade
Cold weather road preps
2 On Your Side: Unemployment Update
Sports Video
Baton Rouge CC gets huge win over Louisiana Community Christian
Full interview with legendary LSU Gymnastics Coach D-D Breaux
Youth movement could be key for LSU gym againt Florida
Brian Thomas signs with LSU
Southern Lady Jags down Grambling 70-63