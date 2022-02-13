Home
15-year-old stole car at gunpoint, ran over driver before arrest
HARAHAN - A 15-year-old was arrested after stealing a car at gunpoint and then running over the owner Saturday. According to WWL-TV, Harahan police officers...
Channel 2's Best Bet$ Super Bowl: NFL
Super Bowl Sunday is upon us, and what...
One person shot and killed at home on Kentucky Street
BATON ROUGE - One person was shot and...
Saturday PM Forecast: Cold & breezy tonight, chilly on Super Bowl Sunday
TONIGHT & TOMORROW Get ready for a chilly night ahead. Into Sunday morning, temperatures will fall around freezing for most neighborhoods. A reminder to protect...
Friday PM Forecast: cold front to move through this weekend
After a mild finish to the workweek, a...
Parker Solar Probe Offers Stunning View of Venus
NASA’s Parker Solar Probe has taken its first...
Sports
#14 LSU softball splits day two of Tiger Classic
The #14 LSU (3-1) softball team split day two of the Tiger Classic with an 8-1 win over South Alabama (1-3) and a 3-2 loss against...
Channel 2's Best Bet$ Super Bowl: NFL
Super Bowl Sunday is upon us, and what...
LSU hoops starts new winning streak beating Mississippi St. 69-65
LSU basketball got back to its winning ways...
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Feb. 11, 2022.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19? Experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
10pm News Replay, Saturday Feb 12
Best Bet$ Super Bowl
One person shot and killed at home on Kentucky Street
Local bakeries kick off Super Bowl festivities with Burrow-inspired sweets
From Louisiana to Ohio, fans are ready to cheer on Burrow and...
Excitement stirring up as crews start filming in downtown Baton Rouge
Best Bet$ Super Bowl
From Louisiana to Ohio, fans are ready to cheer on Burrow and...
Kim Mulkey is making statements both on and off the court
Joe Burrow's lessons in leadership learned at LSU paying off in Super...
Saints announce Dennis Allen as new head coach