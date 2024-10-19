75°
Latest Weather Blog
10am News Replay, Saturday Oct 19
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WBRZ talks with the 6th Congressional District candidates as early voting begins
-
Southern University breaks ground on new headquarters for campus police department
-
New Orleans Saints lose to Denver Broncos 33-10, extending losing streak to...
-
15 train cars derailed at Donaldsonville intersection; no injuries, no road blockage
-
Wine tasting event may give preview of Louisiana-grown wine thanks to Southern...