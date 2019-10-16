1030pm News Replay, Tuesday Oct 15

Home
Subdivision frustrated over servitude, parish says some might need to move fence
DENHAM SPRINGS - Residents in one neighborhood are frustrated to find out that their property lines are not where they thought. Livingston Parish is now...
More duplication of benefits checks going out
WASHINGTON, D.C. - HUD has approved Louisiana to...
Shoddy repair work creating new problems for flood victim
DENHAM SPRINGS - Rebuilding from the 2016 flood...
News
EBR looks to rid delays to trial, creates 72-hour arraignments policy
BATON ROUGE - Starting Wednesday, the criminal judges of the 19th Judicial District Court will implement a change in the amount of time people arrested will...
Firefighters use nail polish to calm little girl panicking after crash
WEST POINT, UT - A couple of firemen...
Williamson Eye Center named preferred Ophthalmology provider for BRG
BATON ROUGE - The Williamson Eye Center has...
Scattered showers and storms until Wednesday morning front
A warm front, cold front combination is creating showers and thunderstorms to start the week. Humidity will be elevated until the next cold front passes through...
Have an umbrella in tow through Tuesday
A warm front, cold front combination will bring...
Showers Return to Begin Workweek
THE FORECAST: Tonight and Tomorrow: Partly...
Sports
AP Midseason All-America Team: Burrow, Delpit & Stingley named to 1st team
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, who is on a record-breaking pace during the first half of the season, and Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor highlight The Associated...
SEC announces start time for LSU-Auburn
BATON ROUGE - The next game featuring a...
Bridgewater stays unbeaten as Saints beat Jaguars 13-6
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Teddy Bridgewater found Jared...
Investigations
Health
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Oct. 15, 2019.
Monday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Oct....
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Videos
Community
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
1030pm News Replay, Tuesday Oct 15
State police head addresses investigation into cadets' training-related injuries
Gary Plauche's 1984 airport slaying of son's kidnapper, abuser now a book
Annexation becomes latest heated debate after St. George vote
Suspicious Death in North Baton Rouge
Faster arraignment process
Sports Video
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 4- Kee Hawkins
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 3- Matthew Langlois
Southern Center Jaylon Brinson excited to play in front of home town
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
Coach O Postgame after Lsu defeats Texas 45-38