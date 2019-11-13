28°
Latest Weather Blog
1030pm News Replay, Tuesday Nov 12
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Neighbors help Ascension man stay warm during season's first freeze
-
LSU rises to #1 in College Football Playoff rankings; Bama knocked out...
-
Family Strong: Three Baton Rouge siblings enlist in US Army
-
Local business owner arrested, allegedly set building on fire for $1M insurance...
-
Brazen thief reaches over counter, grabs $10K in jewels