1030pm News Replay, Tuesday Dec 10

Senator gets involved with family fighting for life-saving drug
BATON ROUGE - Little Axel Dennis and his family are still waiting for their State Fair Hearing to plead their case. The 16-month-old boy is...
Tenants upset over lack of apartment maintenance in Tigerland
BATON ROUGE - Some residents in Tigerland say...
Baby denied life-saving drug by Louisiana Medicaid
BATON ROUGE - The most expensive drug in...
Baton Rouge apartment residents fed up with sewage backups, maintenance woes
BATON ROUGE - At Serenity Apartments on N. Ardenwood Drive, the scene is anything but serene for those living there. A stench lingers and raw...
Zachary city council approve potential land purchase for new police headquarters
ZACHARY - During Tuesday's city council meeting, members...
Senator gets involved with family fighting for life-saving drug
BATON ROUGE - Little Axel Dennis and his...
Steady Rainfall Through the Day
THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: A slow moving cold front will pass across our area through the day, with substantial rainfall along and behind the...
Spotty PM Showers Possible Today
THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: An approaching...
Warmer Conditions Sunday
THE FORECAST: Tonight and Tomorrow: Mostly...
LSU already sold out of tickets for Tigers' Peach Bowl appearance
BATON ROUGE - LSU is getting about 13,000 tickets for LSU's playoff game against Oklahoma. But if you haven't already claimed yours from the university, you...
LSU's Joe Brady named best assistant coach in college football
BATON ROUGE - One of the key people...
LSU is now the most talked-about team in the nation
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers are the...
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019.
Monday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Locals take proactive health measures at Gonzales event
Gonzales, LA -- More than 200 Ascension Parish residents took proactive measures to protect their health recently by participating in Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center’s Live...
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge apartment residents fed up with sewage backups, maintenance woes
Report: DC Dave Aranda offered head coaching job at UNLV
Trial begins for accused serial killer Ryan Sharpe
LSU already sold out of tickets for Tigers' Peach Bowl appearance
Sunday Journal: S. J. Montalbano
Sports Video
LSU Tigers depart for SEC Championsip
Fan proposes in Superdome as Saints make game-winning kick
Michael Divinity back at LSU practice
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 10- Grant Watts
Coach O talks big win over Alabama, looks ahead to Ole Miss