74°
Latest Weather Blog
1030pm News Replay, Thursday Sep 12
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Shifting library tax money toward drainage in Livingston Parish gets shut down
-
Man arrested for fatally shooting LSU PhD student at local gas station
-
Guy sings, plays ukulele for Baton Rouge drivers sitting in traffic
-
Baton Rouge man arrested in 1981 rape after victim asked police to...
-
Teens arrested for muggings, burglaries around Central subdivision
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
-
Coach O Postgame after Lsu defeats Texas 45-38
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese
-
Taylor Bannister's journey to becoming a LSU Volleyball Superstar
-
Late Position Battle at Middle Linebacker A Positive for LSU