73°
Latest Weather Blog
1030pm News Replay, Thursday Oct 8
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Pharmacists keep busy throughout capital area as customers rush to fill prescriptions...
-
Assumption Parish residents brace for Hurricane Delta by prepping homes, houseboats
-
Acadia Parish residents brace for Hurricane Delta by boarding windows, prepping sandbags
-
Pointe Coupee, New Roads prepare ahead of Delta
-
Junior League of Baton Rouge presents 'Hollydays'