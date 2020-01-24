53°
Latest Weather Blog
1030pm News Replay, Thursday Jan 23
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Pointe Coupee school board hears parents, teachers but does not fix budget...
-
Arrest warrant filed after illegal chemical dump, City-Parish stuck with $300,000 bill
-
Baby Burrow: Parents name newborn after LSU quarterback, Joe Burrow
-
Railroad work causes huge backups in Ascension Thursday
-
Viral video shows caregiver beating 93-year-old Baton Rouge woman with belt