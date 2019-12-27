1030pm News Replay, Thursday Dec 26

Home
On Your Side
Financial issues for Sammy's Grill trickling down to employees
PRAIRIEVILLE - It's been a stressful Christmas for many Sammy's Grill employees who say they only received a portion of their paychecks Monday. Lashun Richardson...
Deposit money returned after call to 2 On Your Side
BATON ROUGE - A man has been fighting...
New roof for Christmas, Roof Reset Program working through large applicant list
BATON ROUGE - Some residents are getting new...
News
Thousands of Peach Bowl tickets still available, some at cheaper prices
ATLANTA - Most Tiger fans bought their Peach Bowl tickets weeks ago. But if you've waited till the last minute to buy game tickets you may...
LA Dept of Revenue still working to recover millions after erroneously issuing duplicate refunds
BATON ROUGE - The Department of Revenue sent...
Crowds inundate Mall of Louisiana for after-Christmas shopping, returns
Baton Rouge - While the holidays are the...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Dreary Conditions Through the Weekend
THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: Strong high pressure off the Carolina coast and across the southeast states will keep light easterly winds through the day...
Moderating temps, strong storm possibility after Christmas
A broad but weak area of high pressure...
Clouds slow to break, warmer days ahead
The dreary conditions that plagued southeast Louisiana and...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Sports
LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire battles injury
Baton Rouge - Tiger running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is battling a leg injury according to head coach Ed Orgeron and his status for the upcoming Peach...
LSU hoops falls hard at home to ETSU
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Tiger basketball team...
In final radio show of 2019, Coach O focuses on Oklahoma
BATON ROUGE - In just 11 days LSU...
Additional Links
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Dec. 20, 2019.
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Locals take proactive health measures at Gonzales event
Gonzales, LA -- More than 200 Ascension Parish residents took proactive measures to protect their health recently by participating in Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center’s Live...
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Additional Links
Pat's Coats for Kids
Sylvias Toys Christmas
Click 2 The Pros
Calendar
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Contact Information
Employment
Apps
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
Share the Christmas Joy
Under the Tree Giveaway
Fans' Choice 2019
Search
Home
On Your Side
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Sports
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Pat's Coats for Kids
Sylvias Toys Christmas
Click 2 The Pros
Calendar
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Advertising
Contact Information
Employment
Apps
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Share the Christmas Joy
Under the Tree Giveaway
Fans' Choice 2019
Search
SEARCH
65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Dreary Conditions Through the Weekend
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
1030pm News Replay, Thursday Dec 26
Share:
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days
News Video
Thousands of Peach Bowl tickets still available, some at cheaper prices
Baggage issues at MSY Airport
Audit of Dept of Revenue
Day after Christmas shoppers
LSU prepares for Peach Bowl
Sports Video
Coach O talks Joe Burrows Heisman win
Joe Burrow talks Historic Heisman win in post-ceremony press conference
Behind the Scenes of Heisman Show
Heisman Preview Special
LSU Tigers depart for SEC Championsip