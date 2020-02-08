1030pm News Replay, Friday Feb 7

Home
On Your Side
Weight limits concerning residents living along busy Baton Rouge boulevard
BATON ROUGE - Trucks carrying too much weight for a posted road limit is a constant concern for Tom Mixson. "You are violating my home,"...
Slow grant process continues for flood victims
GONZALES - A frustrated homeowner in Ascension Parish...
Buyouts continue following 2016 flood
ZACHARY - Restore Louisiana's Solution 4 Buyout Program...
News
40 YEARS OF PINK: New exhibit honors Spanish Town Parade
BATON ROUGE - The history of Baton Rouge’s biggest Mardi Gras parade is now on display, as the Mardi Gras season kicks off. A display...
St. George Fire Department douses small compacter fire at Rouse's Market
ST. GEORGE - St. George Fire officials responded...
Krewe of Oshun will make its debut in North Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - For the first time ever,...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Cool end to the workweek
THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: High pressure just to our southwest will keep skies sunny and conditions cool. Temperatures will break into the 50s around...
January was the fifth warmest for US
The average temperature for the lower 48 was...
Storm threat ends, chilling to the low 30s by Friday morning
Widespread rain will end Thursday morning and take...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Sports
LSU Softball gets first ranked win versus Oklahoma State
BATON ROUGE- No. 11 LSU softball improved to 2-0 this season after a 1-0 win over No. 13 Oklahoma State Friday at Tiger Park. It...
LSU softball opens season with 3-2 win over Central Arkansas
BATON ROUGE- No. 11 LSU softball opened up...
LSU suffers first SEC loss to Vanderbilt
Vanderbilt entered Wednesday's matchup with 18th ranked LSU...
Additional Links
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Thursday Health Report
Watch the 2 Your health report for Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.
Tuesday Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Monday,...
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
This Sunday: Krewe of Mutts Parade
This Sunday, February 9, Mardi Gras Downtown 2020 kicks off with 'Bark in the Park' from 10:00 a.m. To 4:00 p.m. So, grab your friends...
Volunteers needed to assist in Special Olympics bowling tournament, Saturday
BATON ROUGE - Special Olympics Louisiana athletes work...
Locals take proactive health measures at Gonzales event
Gonzales, LA -- More than 200 Ascension Parish...
Additional Links
Pat's Coats for Kids
Sylvias Toys Christmas
Click 2 The Pros
Calendar
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Contact Information
Employment
Apps
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
Fans' Choice 2019
Search
Home
On Your Side
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Sports
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Pat's Coats for Kids
Sylvias Toys Christmas
Click 2 The Pros
Calendar
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Advertising
Contact Information
Employment
Apps
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Fans' Choice 2019
Search
SEARCH
52°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Cool end to the workweek
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
1030pm News Replay, Friday Feb 7
Share:
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days
News Video
40 YEARS OF PINK: New exhibit honors Spanish Town Parade
Museum staff making plans to move USS Kidd for 'long overdue' repairs
Popular crawfish seller hit by thieves twice in two months
krewe-of-oshun
Third suspect in disturbing rap case appears at court
Sports Video
LSU softball opens season with 3-2 win over Central Arkansas
Dale Brown Honored at BRCC
Denham Springs' Thompson Choosing Badgers over the Bayou
LSU Squeaks Out Win Over Texas
How the Get The Gat Challenge was created