100 body cameras to be issued in BRPD pilot program
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police are getting body cameras as part of a 10-month pilot program.
The city police department has received 100 body cameras that will be issued to every uniform patrol police officer in the First District, which covers the highest crime area in the city.
The cameras were rolled out Wednesday at a meeting of law enforcement and citizens who will be subjecting camera policy to an ongoing review.
Ultimately, law enforcement leaders hope to outfit all of the department's roughly 400 patrol officers with the surveillance equipment.
