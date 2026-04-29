1 person hospitalized with serious injuries after shooting along 3rd Street in downtown Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE — Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating an early Sunday morning shooting in the 300 block of Florida Street that left two people injured.

According to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a confrontation between two large groups. Investigators said that during the confrontation, gunfire was exchanged, leaving two people injured.

The victims were transported to a local hospital and are expected to recover.

On Monday, WBRZ reported on a shooting along the 300 block of Florida at the corner of North 3rd Street near downtown pizza parlor Schlittz & Giggles that left one person injured.

Police later confirmed that the shooting near the pizza parlor was the same one in the Crime Stoppers post, with a second victim arriving to the hospital later, having been grazed by a bullet

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.