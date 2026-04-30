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1 person dead after log truck, van crash near intersection of Mt. Pleasant, Barnett Cutoff roads in Zachary
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ZACHARY — One person is dead after a crash involving an 18-wheeler carrying logs and a passenger van near the intersection of Mt. Pleasant and Barnett Cutoff roads on Tuesday morning.
The crash happened around 5:45 a.m., with the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office responding around 7:10 a.m.
Zachary Police, Louisiana State Police and Baton Rouge EMS also responded to the crash.
WBRZ's news crew at the scene learned that, around 10:25 a.m., the roadway reopened after the wreckage was moved to the shoulder of the roadway.
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1 person dead after log truck, van crash near intersection of Mt. Pleasant, Barnett Cutoff roads in Zachary
ZACHARY — One person is dead after a crash involving an 18-wheeler carrying logs and a passenger van near the... More >>
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