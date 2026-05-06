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1 dead, another injured after early morning shooting along North 16th Street
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BATON ROUGE — A man was killed and another person injured after an early Monday morning shooting along North 16th Street.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said around 2:45 a.m., first responders arrived near the corner of North 16th and Bay streets to find two people shot.
BRPD said 56-year-old Donald Bennet was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers said the other person injured during the shooting was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.
Police are still investigating, and no arrests have been made.
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BATON ROUGE — A man was killed and another person injured after an early Monday morning shooting along North 16th... More >>
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