1 dead, 4 injured in early Sunday morning shooting along Plank Road

BATON ROUGE - A man celebrating his birthday was killed and four others were shot outside a bar on Plank Road early Sunday.

Baton Rouge Police Department said 38-year-old Cedrick Parker died in the parking lot of the Charcoal Lounge around 2:00 a.m. Four other people were shot and taken to the hospital, but their injuries are non-life-threatening.

The owner of the next-door business, Marcus Gaines, said the scene at his storefront was very disturbing.

"Pretty much a bloody, bloody scene out here," Gaines said. "The person that actually died was an innocent bystander that caught a bullet that wasn't his."

Parker's mother, Rosa Parker, said her son was out celebrating his birthday with friends. He would have been 39 on Monday.

Rosa said when the shooting happened, a family member who was at the bar delivered the news.

"My niece down the street, she woke me up and said my son had been shot," Rosa Parker said. "I just can't comprehend it, you know, an innocent bystander, you don't go looking for trouble. It always finds you."

Gaines owns Ooh Dat Sports Bar & Grill, which shares a building with the Charcoal Lounge.

Police said they do not have any suspects or motives.

This is a developing story.