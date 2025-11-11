33°
Latest Weather Blog
1,500 Entergy customers near Perkins Rowe out of power Sunday night
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - Entergy customers in the Perkins Rowe area may be in the dark Sunday evening.
In an email to WBRZ, the company said approximately 1,500 customers in the area were without power. The outage was reported around 6:30 p.m. and the lights came back on shortly after 7:30 p.m.
The cause of the outage has not been released.
News
BATON ROUGE - Entergy customers in the Perkins Rowe area may be in the dark Sunday evening. In an... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Proposed hotel and conference center coming to Denham Springs
-
LDH reports public exposure to measles at New Orleans airport on Sunday
-
Baton Rouge General employee arrested for allegedly stealing elderly woman's bank cards
-
LPSO: Deputy who logged onto law enforcement database to stalk victim fired,...
-
Mother of deceased inmate suing warden of Dixon Correctional Institute after her...