Latest Weather Blog
1,000 or more LSU students could be kicked out of school for not complying with COVID protocols
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - More than a thousand LSU students face possible expulsion for not complying with COVID protocols, LSU said Friday.
But, the data released around 5 o'clock was based on information submitted to the university as of Thursday evening. LSU did not release updated figures based on Friday, the last day students had to comply with rules to be vaccinated or be tested for coronavirus.
LSU said as of Thursday, 96% of the on-campus student body reported COVID entry verification information and 82% of those students report being fully or partially vaccinated. That's about 25,000 students, LSU said.
University officials did not answer questions about when the students not in compliance may be removed from class rosters.
The university said it expected the number of non-compliant students to drop when data from Friday was tabulated.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
After toddler's overdose death and foster parent's rape arrest, DCFS faces questions...
-
Capital area businesses considering scrapping LA Wallet as valid form of ID
-
Despite pleas from victims' families, double-murderer with life sentence gets parole
-
Bond hearing for mother blamed in toddler's overdose death delayed
-
It's back to school for students in East and West Baton Rouge...