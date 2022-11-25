'Zoo Lights' begins its 2022 run on Friday

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Zoo illuminates for the first time this holiday season, launching five weeks of "Zoo Lights" in a celebration that also serves a charitable purpose.

For the fifth year, the zoo is partnering with the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank on the event. Visitors bringing a non-perishable food item will receive half off the regular admission price.

All goods collected will be given to the food bank.

Gates open Friday at 5:30 pm and the zoo grounds close at 9 p.m.

Visitors will be able to walk a trail adorned with more than 50 light-up displays of animals and holiday scenes -- some of which are animated and computer-controlled. Though some real-life animals may be visible, organizers say the event is not focused on those attractions and such viewing opportunities will be limited.

Admission is $5 for adults and teens. Seniors will pay $4 and children ages 2-to-12 are $3.

Zoo members receive discounted admission of $3 each.

The event runs nightly through Dec. 30, but will not open on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.