Zoning change may resolve development spat
GONZALES, La. - The City Council has introduced an ordinance that city officials say should land the headquarters of Emerson Process Management.
The Advocate reports the ordinance rezones a 17.57-acre tract in the Edenborne development near Interstate 10 and Louisiana Highway 44.
Earlier in March, the council rejected a zoning change to allow the company to locate on an industrial tract. The new ordinance would rezone the property from "traditional neighborhood development" to C-2 commercial with a special-use permit.
Emerson plans to consolidate its Ascension Parish operations into a $16 million regional headquarters with nearly 200 jobs on the campus.
The company has said as many as 60 jobs would be created when the new headquarters is operating.
