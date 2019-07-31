88°
Zoning change may resolve development spat

6 years 3 months 4 weeks ago Sunday, March 31 2013 Mar 31, 2013 March 31, 2013 9:10 AM March 31, 2013 in News
By: Associated Press

GONZALES, La. - The City Council has introduced an ordinance that city officials say should land the headquarters of Emerson Process Management.

The Advocate reports the ordinance rezones a 17.57-acre tract in the Edenborne development near Interstate 10 and Louisiana Highway 44.

Earlier in March, the council rejected a zoning change to allow the company to locate on an industrial tract. The new ordinance would rezone the property from "traditional neighborhood development" to C-2 commercial with a special-use permit.

Emerson plans to consolidate its Ascension Parish operations into a $16 million regional headquarters with nearly 200 jobs on the campus.

The company has said as many as 60 jobs would be created when the new headquarters is operating.

