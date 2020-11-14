74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Zippy's latest sign pokes fun at Alabama after Saturday's game gets postponed

5 hours 51 minutes 33 seconds ago Saturday, November 14 2020 Nov 14, 2020 November 14, 2020 1:02 PM November 14, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Zippy's is back at it again...this time poking fun at LSU's biggest rival, Alabama with their latest sign.

The sign reads "742 days since Bama beat LSU and counting" which is mocking the would have been matchup between the SEC rival schools, Saturday, that was postponed due to coronavirus.

LSU beat Alabama 46-41 last year meaning the last time Alabama beat LSU was in 2018...a 29 to 0 victory in Tiger Stadium.

The restaurant is famous for it's hilarious street signs, known for its edgy messages usually at LSU's opponents.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days