Zippy's latest sign pokes fun at Alabama after Saturday's game gets postponed
BATON ROUGE - Zippy's is back at it again...this time poking fun at LSU's biggest rival, Alabama with their latest sign.
The sign reads "742 days since Bama beat LSU and counting" which is mocking the would have been matchup between the SEC rival schools, Saturday, that was postponed due to coronavirus.
LSU beat Alabama 46-41 last year meaning the last time Alabama beat LSU was in 2018...a 29 to 0 victory in Tiger Stadium.
The restaurant is famous for it's hilarious street signs, known for its edgy messages usually at LSU's opponents.
