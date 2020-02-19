Zipcar pilot program launched in downtown BR

BATON ROUGE – City leaders and representatives launched the Zipcar pilot program on Wednesday morning in downtown Baton Rouge.

Zipcar, a car-sharing service, allows members to reserve cars on-demand 24/7. Members can reserve a car by the hour or by the day for up to seven days. Reservations for Zipcars can be made by using the app or going online. Once a member is approved, they will be able to unlock any Zipcar with a provided Zipcard. The cars are located in designated spots for pick up and drop off.



The pilot program provides four Zipcars at several locations in downtown Baton Rouge. According to officials, the program provides an alternative mobility solution to drivers and residents.



Zipcar's membership fee is $7 per month or $70 per year with hourly rates ranging from $8 to $10 per hour, including the cost of gas, maintenance, insurance and 180 miles of driving. Members can join on the mobile app and online or over the phone. The Zipcar program is also active at LSU and the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.

Mayor Kip Holden, Davis Rhorer, downtown development district executive director, and Councilwoman Tara Wicker announced the launch on Wednesday morning at North Boulevard Town Square.

Steve Bonnette, director of transportation and drainage, along with Vilaire Lazard, Zipcar general manager, were also at the launch.

According to officials, the pilot program will last for a year and after that the Metro Council must approve an extension of the program for it to continue.

For more information on Zipcar click here.