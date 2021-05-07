83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Zion Williamson sidelined with hand injury

1 hour 7 minutes 45 seconds ago Friday, May 07 2021 May 7, 2021 May 07, 2021 4:24 PM May 07, 2021 in Sports
Source: WBRZ - TV
By: Michael R Cauble

The New Orleans Pelicans announced Friday that forward Zion Williamson is out indefinitely with a hand injury.

According to the team, Williamson underwent diagnostic testing prior to the team’s departure to Philadelphia that revealed a fractured left ring finger.

Zion will be sidelined indefinitely while a treatment plan and timetable for his return to play is determined upon further evaluation.

Trending News

Williamson has played in 61 games this season and is averaging 27 points per game, over seven rebounds and nearly four assists per game.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days