83°
Latest Weather Blog
Zion Williamson sidelined with hand injury
The New Orleans Pelicans announced Friday that forward Zion Williamson is out indefinitely with a hand injury.
According to the team, Williamson underwent diagnostic testing prior to the team’s departure to Philadelphia that revealed a fractured left ring finger.
Zion will be sidelined indefinitely while a treatment plan and timetable for his return to play is determined upon further evaluation.
Trending News
Williamson has played in 61 games this season and is averaging 27 points per game, over seven rebounds and nearly four assists per game.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Car removed from bayou after overnight crash
-
Surveillance video shows vehicle crashing into bayou
-
Sheriff's office looking for burglars seen roaming Central suburbs
-
Deputies searching Iberville Parish waterway for car that went underwater
-
United States Police Canine Association region 10 trials
Sports Video
-
LSU pitcher Matt Beck gets his moment at the plate
-
Brusly baseball needs extra innings to win regional series with Jennings.
-
Southern Athletic Director Roman Banks talks about coaching search
-
Drew Brees and Sean Payton enjoy the Zurich Classic
-
Legendary Parkview coach Kenny Guillot passes away at 76