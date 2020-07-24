77°
Zion Williamson returns to Pelicans, NBA campus in Orlando to finish season

Friday, July 24 2020
NEW ORLEANS- New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson returned to the NBA campus in Orlando after leaving abruptly for a family emergency, the team announced Friday evening.

Williamson was tested daily for COVID-19 while away from the team and produced negative results each time. He is required to quarantine immediately, per NBA protocol.

“My family and I appreciate the love and respect that everyone showed us while we dealt with a private family matter,” Williamson said. “I’m excited to rejoin my team in Orlando and look forward to getting back on the court with my teammates after quarantine.”

It is unclear at this time how long Williamson will have to quarantine upon his return. His status for the opening game on July 30 will depend on his most recent COVID-19 test result.

Since Williamson has been away from the NBA campus for eight days, the team says they are being extra cautious.

