Zion shines in short stint, Pels fall to Spurs in rookie debut

NEW ORLEANS - The Zion Williamson era with the New Orleans Pelicans started slow and ended fast and just as quickly.

In his rookie debut Zion Williamson shook off a slow start in the first half of their home game against the San Antonio Spurs as he ignited his team with a fourth quarter flurry that not only brought the Pelicans the lead, but also ended just as quickly as it started.

Williamson poured in 17 fourth quarter points in three minutes of action including four 3-point shots that got his team a 107-106 lead over the Spurs.

However just as it was reaching a crescendo, Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry took the air out of the building as he took Zion out of the game for the final time.

When the clock ran out, the Spurs pulled back in front for the 121-1117 victory over the Pelicans and fans were left wondering what could've happened if Zion had played a couple more minutes in that final frame.

Williamson finished with 22 points in 18 minutes of action, he was 8 of 11 from the floor and had 7 rebounds and five turnovers in his first regular season NBA game.

The Pelicans are back in action on Friday against Denver at the Smoothie King Center.