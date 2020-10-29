Zeta leaves Louisiana with high water, wind damage, and over 400,000 outages

BATON ROUGE - After making landfall in Terrebonne Parish's village of Cocodrie on Wednesday evening, Hurricane Zeta, a Category 2 storm with winds of 110 mph, lashed the area with brutal rains and winds that downed power lines and trees.

Swiftly moving along, by Thursday morning Zeta made its way out of the state and headed for northeast Alabama, northern Georgia, the Carolinas, and Southeastern Virginia.

But as these areas brace for Zeta's impact, Louisiana residents are assessing the storm's damage and preparing to engage in post-hurricane relief efforts.

The storm reportedly resulted in two deaths. New Orleans EMS reported Wednesday that one person tragically lost their life during an electrocution incident. The second death was reported Thursday morning, in Bilouxi, Mississippi and details related to this incident were not immediately available.

As of 6:30 a.m., Thursday, 403,397 are without power, with the majority of outages in Jefferson Parish where over 177,000 are in the dark.

While East Baton Rouge Parish was spared the worst of the storm in regards to outages and flooding, major highways and roads in surrounding parishes are closed.

As of 5 a.m., Highway 51, which runs parallel to Highway 55, is closed due to flooding. The Causeway Bridge is also closed, as is Williams Boulevard and several other roads in the Kenner and Metairie areas.

Hurricane Zeta has caused three major breaches in Grand Isle's 'burrito levee' ?? pic.twitter.com/VgQDeYyuSB — Jefferson Parish (@JeffParishGov) October 28, 2020

On Thursday morning, Governor John Bel Edwards will join his cabinet members in a tour of Zeta-impacted areas to survey the damage.

After this tour, he will address the public with a post-hurricane update.

Zeta is the 27th storm of the Atlantic hurricane season. The only other time this many storms occurred in one season was back in 2005, when there were a total of 28 storms, including 15 hurricanes.