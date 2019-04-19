Zeeland Place neighborhood has significant street flooding again

BATON ROUGE - Residents living in the Zeeland Place neighborhood of Baton Rouge continue to have issues with water after a rainstorm.

Thursday, 2 On Your Side revisited an area along Letitia Street that frequently holds water after it rains.

Darrell Rivers is living a nightmare over and over again.

"It fills us with stress," he said.

Earlier this week, 2 On Your Side met with residents and the City-Parish about their concerns. The parish said it plans to take a closer look at the drainage in the area next week. It says it's aware of what happened in regard to street flooding issues in the area Thursday.