Zeeland Place neighborhood has significant street flooding again
BATON ROUGE - Residents living in the Zeeland Place neighborhood of Baton Rouge continue to have issues with water after a rainstorm.
Thursday, 2 On Your Side revisited an area along Letitia Street that frequently holds water after it rains.
Darrell Rivers is living a nightmare over and over again.
"It fills us with stress," he said.
Earlier this week, 2 On Your Side met with residents and the City-Parish about their concerns. The parish said it plans to take a closer look at the drainage in the area next week. It says it's aware of what happened in regard to street flooding issues in the area Thursday.
