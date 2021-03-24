Zara Tindall, Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter, gives birth at home

Mike and Zara tindall

The Royal Family is celebrating the birth of its newest member, a baby boy named Lucas Philip.

According to CNN, Queen Elizabeth II's oldest granddaughter, Zara Tindall, gave birth to little Lucas at home on Sunday evening.

Her husband, Mike Tindall, announced the birth of their son during an episode of his podcast, "The Good, The Bad and The Rugby," published Wednesday.

Lucas was born on the bathroom floor of their home in Gloucestershire, southwest England, around 6 p.m., after he "arrived very quickly."

Zara Tindall is the daughter of Princess Anne, the Queen's second child, and a first cousin of Princes William and Harry, CNN notes.

Lucas is Queen Elizabeth's 10th great-grandchild and is 22nd in line to the throne.

He reportedly weighed 8 lbs 4 oz at birth and is now the youngest of the couple's three children.

The other two children, Mia Grace and Lena Elizabeth, were not at the house on Sunday for the new arrival but have seen him since and are "over the moon," Mike Tindall added.

He confirmed that Zara is doing well and even enjoyed a walk with the baby.

"She was a warrior, as always, they always are," Tindall said. "We can never judge a woman in terms of what they have to go through at childbirth."

Zara is an accomplished equestrian, having won a silver medal in a team event in the 2012 London Olympic Games.

According to CNN, she met her husband-to-be during the 2003 Rugby World Cup when he was playing for England; the two tied the knot in 2011.