Zachary voters to reject change to home rule charter regarding budget deadlines, more

ZACHARY - Zachary voters rejected changes to the city's home rule charter that would set residency requirements for government officials and set out budget deadlines, WBRZ projects.

The new charter would've set residency requirements for council members and say city department heads don’t have to live in the city.

It also set out budget deadlines and says the city cannot agree on a new budget, the existing one would remain in effect but at a level that is 10 percent lower.

Unofficial results showed the vote failed with 60.38% of the vote, or 1,495 votes, going against the changes and 39.62%, or 981 votes, in favor of the changes.