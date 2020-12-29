68°
Zachary traffic stop leads to alleged discovery of illegal narcotics, arrest

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Brian Selders Photo: Zachary Police Department

ZACHARY - According to officials with the Zachary Police Department, when a man from Pride was pulled over for a traffic stop, police discovered that the man was in possession of a significant amount of illegal narcotics.

Authorities say the driver, Brian Selders, was arrested on Monday (Dec. 28) after he was pulled over and officers smelled an unmistakable odor wafting from his vehicle, marijuana.

Selders agreed to let them search his vehicle, police say, and this is when they discovered the following illegal items:

-52.8 grams of marijuana
-20.3 grams of Methamphetamine
-3 Hydrocodone pills
-drug paraphernalia for narcotics sales a
-a Glock 27 that was reported stolen out of Texas.

Posted by Zachary Police Department on Tuesday, December 29, 2020

According to police, Selders was subsequently arrested on multiple drug charges as well as for being in possession of a stolen firearm, window tint violation, and failure to signal.

Authorities say his vehicle was also seized pending forfeiture.

For free, confidential help addressing and seeking treatment for drug addiction contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or TTY: 1-800-487-4889

