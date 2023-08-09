91°
Zachary suburb to be out of water until further notice due to mainline rupture

57 minutes 5 seconds ago Wednesday, August 09 2023 Aug 9, 2023 August 09, 2023 9:48 AM August 09, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

ZACHARY - A portion of Oak Hills and Cypress Street in Zachary will be out of water until further notice.

All residents along Cypress Street, according to the city, will have no water due to a mainline rupture. 

Surrounding areas that were also affected should have water back as of 9:45 a.m. Wednesday. Crews were reported to be on-site working on repairs. 

This story will be updated when water is restored.  

