Zachary suburb to be out of water until further notice due to mainline rupture
ZACHARY - A portion of Oak Hills and Cypress Street in Zachary will be out of water until further notice.
All residents along Cypress Street, according to the city, will have no water due to a mainline rupture.
Surrounding areas that were also affected should have water back as of 9:45 a.m. Wednesday. Crews were reported to be on-site working on repairs.
This story will be updated when water is restored.
