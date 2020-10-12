Zachary still without electricity after Hurricane Delta comes and goes

ZACHARY - Shirley Fisher and her husband Leroy spent most of their time in the garage of their Zachary home these past couple of days.

"Miserable, that's all I can say, and to have it out for this long," Shirley Fisher said.

Hurricane Delta knocked out the power in their neighborhood leaving them without air conditioning.

Even though the couple has a generator, it's mainly being used to keep food from going bad, not to cool the house.

"All of this is terrible. You can't get comfortable or nothing else, just terrible," Leroy Fisher said.

The Fisher's utility provider, DEMCO says the power should be restored to all of their customers no later than Tuesday.

Around 29,000 of DEMCO customers were without power Saturday morning, and the majority in East Baton Rouge as well.

A DEMCO spokesman said the electric co-op had been able to move its crews to total restoration operations as of Saturday midday.

By Saturday morning, DEMCO was able to reconnect 11,381 customers. All of their customers should have their power back by Tuesday, Oct. 13.