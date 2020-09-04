82°
Zachary shooting victim shows up at hospital after gunshot fired through vehicle
ZACHARY - Police are investigating a shooting Friday night after a man was sent to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the stomach.
Authorities report a man was shot while seated inside of a car. The bullet went through the car door and into the man's stomach.
The victim was taken to Lane Memorial Hospital, but officials believe his injuries are not life threatening.
This is a developing story.
