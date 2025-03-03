Zachary school board mourns 'unexpected passing' of president

ZACHARY - The Zachary Community School Board President unexpectedly passed away, the board announced in a social media post Monday afternoon.

Dr. Gaynell Young served the school board for over 20 years, the post read. She is remembered as a mentor, educator and friend.

Services for Young were not immediately announced. Arrangements, if public, will be shared when they become available.