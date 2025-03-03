65°
Zachary school board mourns 'unexpected passing' of president

1 hour 13 minutes 35 seconds ago Monday, March 03 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

ZACHARY - The Zachary Community School Board President unexpectedly passed away, the board announced in a social media post Monday afternoon. 

Dr. Gaynell Young served the school board for over 20 years, the post read. She is remembered as a mentor, educator and friend. 

Services for Young were not immediately announced. Arrangements, if public, will be shared when they become available. 

