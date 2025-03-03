65°
Latest Weather Blog
Zachary school board mourns 'unexpected passing' of president
ZACHARY - The Zachary Community School Board President unexpectedly passed away, the board announced in a social media post Monday afternoon.
Dr. Gaynell Young served the school board for over 20 years, the post read. She is remembered as a mentor, educator and friend.
Trending News
Services for Young were not immediately announced. Arrangements, if public, will be shared when they become available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Multiple agencies responding to early morning structure fire in Ascension Parish
-
Baton Rouge doctor hosts Reading and Rhythm event to encourage literary skills...
-
Krewe Of The Friends Of The Oaks celebrates 40 years of tradition
-
Krewe of Comogo rolls through Plaquemine on Sunday
-
Driver extricated after early morning crash in Central