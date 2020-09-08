Zachary's Pre-K thru 6th grade students transition to in-person classes 5 days a week

ZACHARY - Tuesday marks an important day for Zachary's Pre-K thru sixth grade students enrolled in public school.

Since August 17, students have been following a hybrid model of classroom instruction by going to school in-person two days out of the week and remaining home for virtual learning the remaining three days.

But, on Tuesday, September 8, the youngest of Zachary's students will return to campus for in-person instruction five days a week.

Most of their older counterparts, students enrolled in seventh through twelfth grade, will continue to follow a hybrid model.

The younger student's return to campus doesn't mean a return to pre-pandemic classes. Students will be wearing masks, washing their hands throughout the day, and maintaining a proper distance from fellow students. Zachary school officials have made it very clear that all of its students will continue to follow the same coronavirus policies implemented by the Louisiana Department of Education.

In addition to this, Zachary's teachers will continue to give their students a few online assignments to help keep their virtual learning skills up-to-date.

Superintendent Scott Devillier explained why teachers are being asked to assign online homework, saying, ""Because if we ever have to send kids home or shut school down, again, we are able to do that."

While Zachary officials moved forward with making the transition, they offered families the option of keeping their students home for virtual learning classrooms. Some opted to do so, but a total of 300 students are dropping virtual learning in favor of in-person class instruction.

