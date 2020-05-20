Zachary resident to compete on 'Jeopardy!' Thursday

ZACHARY - A Zachary resident is set to compete on "Jeopardy!" Thursday.

Shawn Buell is a Civil Engineer at Stanley Consultants. He will be part of the 35th season of the show with Alex Trebek hosting.

You can see Buell compete Thursday, May 21 at 4:30 p.m. on WBRZ-TV.

"Jeopardy!" is seen on TV following News 2 at 4:00 and just before the 5 o'clock news.