Zachary resident to compete on 'Jeopardy!' Thursday
ZACHARY - A Zachary resident is set to compete on "Jeopardy!" Thursday.
Shawn Buell is a Civil Engineer at Stanley Consultants. He will be part of the 35th season of the show with Alex Trebek hosting.
You can see Buell compete Thursday, May 21 at 4:30 p.m. on WBRZ-TV.
"Jeopardy!" is seen on TV following News 2 at 4:00 and just before the 5 o'clock news.
