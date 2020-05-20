77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Zachary resident to compete on 'Jeopardy!' Thursday

1 hour 32 minutes 12 seconds ago Wednesday, May 20 2020 May 20, 2020 May 20, 2020 4:07 PM May 20, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ZACHARY - A Zachary resident is set to compete on "Jeopardy!" Thursday.

Shawn Buell is a Civil Engineer at Stanley Consultants. He will be part of the 35th season of the show with Alex Trebek hosting. 

You can see Buell compete Thursday, May 21 at 4:30 p.m. on WBRZ-TV.

"Jeopardy!" is seen on TV following News 2 at 4:00 and just before the 5 o'clock news. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days