Zachary resident speaks out after positive coronavirus test

ZACHARY- Just two weeks ago, Zachary native Tito Malik Jones and his family were enjoying life in Hawaii with no unusual concerns.

Jones and his wife Chanika were out of town celebrating their 5th wedding anniversary and recently hosted their family who had come into town.

A couple of days later, Jones began to feel symptoms.

"I got really bad chills and it was 80 degrees," said Jones. "I told my wife I feel real real bad."

Jones also felt symptoms of severe body pains, fever and more.

After testing positive, Jones is quarantined in his house. He tells WBRZ he is feeling much better than he was last week and many of his symptoms have calmed.

His wife Chanika is not showing any signs of coronavirus, Jones says.

Although Jones believes he will recover safely, he is urging others to take the virus seriously.

"This is real. I have it. I have no idea how I have it and my wife doesn't. Take it seriously. This is a serious epidemic and stop all these parties and gatherings, " said Jones.