Zachary police unit shields crash victims from oncoming motorist

Photo: Zachary Police Department

ZACHARY - Zachary police are reminding motorists to slow down when they see an emergency vehicle on the road after an officer's forward thinking potentially saved lives.

While responding to a roadway crash, Officer Michael Rispone activated the emergency lights on his police unit and positioned the vehicle between the accident and oncoming traffic.

In an unexpected turn of events, an oncoming motorist failed to yield, colliding with Officer Rispone's police unit at a high speed. Police say Officer Rispone's vehicle shielded first responders and the individuals involved in the crash from death or serious injury.

"What should you do if you see an emergency vehicle in the roadway? SLOW DOWN. Prepare to cautiously pass if conditions allow or even come to a complete stop if necessary," the department said in a Facebook post.

Everyone involved is safe and unharmed.