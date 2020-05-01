77°
Zachary police turn to public for assistance in identifying tool thief
ZACHARY - Investigators with the Zachary Police Department are searching for a man who stole tools from someone else's property on Thursday, April 23.
The man's actions were captured on surveillance footage and his image is posted along with this article.
Anyone with information pertaining to this incident or to the identity of this man pictured should either email or call the case officer at mjames@zacharypd.org or (225)654-9393.
