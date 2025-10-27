Zachary Police to roll out 'Connect Zachary' program for residents to share security footage

ZACHARY — Zachary residents and businesses will soon be able to share security camera footage with the Zachary Police Department as part of its new Connect Zachary program, according to Police Chief Darryl Lawrence.

Lawrence said the program allows people to register their cameras with the police department. When something suspicious happens, police can send out a mass text to everyone in that area with a registered camera asking for a link to the footage.

He also said that residents do not need to worry about police violating anyone's privacy. ZPD will not be able to access any video unless it is sent to them. Lawrence said police will not be able to tap into people's cameras whenever they want.

The program will be tested on city buildings before it is rolled out to the public, Lawrence said.