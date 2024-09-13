Zachary Police seize largest amount of drugs in city's history; man suspected of selling drugs arrested

ZACHARY — Zachary Police seized a record amount of narcotics, including multiple jars of hallucinogenic mushrooms and more than 2,000 THC vapes, and arrested a man on drug dealing charges in a drug raid.

On Sept. 6, Zachary Police officers arrested Dylan Raborn, 31, for an assortment of drug charges, including 10 counts of possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I drugs and two counts of possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II drugs. He was also booked on operating a hallucinogenic mushroom lab, police added.

The record-breaking raid seized:

- 100 vacuum-sealed bags of hallucinogenic mushrooms

- 685 mushroom grow kits

- 2,042 THC vape pens

- 655 suspected Adderall pills

- 14.8 grams of methamphetamines

- 75 grams of marijuana

- 34 grams of heroin

- 91 brown unidentified pills

- 1,000 blue pill capsules

- 35 jars of THC wax

- 2 large bags of mushroom soy hull pellets

- 5 jars of hallucinogenic mushrooms

- a pill press

- a marijuana grow light

- a large box full of California-grade THC product boxes for repackaging

- multiple items for operation of drug clandestine lab

Police also found $1,637 in cash in Raborn's bedroom.